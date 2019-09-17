Home

Landry's Funeral Home
315 Franklin St
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-6535
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
Napoleonville, LA
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
Napoleonville, LA
Charles Thomas LeBlanc


1933 - 2019
Charles Thomas LeBlanc Obituary
Charles Thomas LeBlanc, 85, native and resident of Napoleonville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.

A visitation will be held in his honor from 10 a.m. until the memorial service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19 at St. Anne Catholic Church in Napoleonville. Burial will follow in St. Anne Catholic Church Cemetery.

Charles is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Allen Leblanc; brother, Maurice LeBlanc; and sisters, Ann Ford and Ruby LeBlanc.

He was preceded in death by parents, Maurice and Hattie LeBlanc; brothers Phillip, Arthur and Eddie LeBlanc; and sisters Hattie Bahry, Mable Martin, Inez Blanchard, Alline Schillaci and Pearl LeBlanc.

Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
