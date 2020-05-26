|
|
Charles W. Clark, a native of Hattiesburg, Mississippi and resident of Labadieville, La, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the age of 79.
A visitation will be held in his honor on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Landry's Funeral Home in Thibodaux, from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 12 noon. Burial will follow on the grounds of Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray.
He is survived by his children, Carey Clark (Lori), Taffy Ponvelle (Clarence), and Dana Clark; the mother of his children, Betty Clark; grandchildren, Chris, Allie, Brittany, Aaron, Charles "C.W.", Ariel, and Andrew; great-grandchildren, Seth, Garrett, Odelia, Elijah, Dominic, and Rilee; siblings, Patricia, Don, Mike, Edith, and Joe; best friend, Mickey Padgett; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Lydia Grace Foux; father, Buford Clark (Marsha); mother, Mary Scott ("D.C."); brother-in-law, Robert Rivere; and sister-in-law, Willie Mae Clark.
He was known for his love of the outdoors, where he would be found fishing, hunting, gardening, and "piddling about in the shop". He loved spending time with his family and friends by hosting BBQ's, fish fries, and crawfish boils. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Catherine's Hospice and Mary Terracina, RN for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.aspca.org in his name since he was known for his love and care of animals.
Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 26 to May 27, 2020