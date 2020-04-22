|
|
Charles Wayne "Pizza" Pizzolato, age 58, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. He was a longtime resident of Houma.
Charles is survived by his wife, Courtney Schully Pizzolato; children, Brooks Pizzolato, Tiffany Pizzolato, and Shannon Pizzolato; step-children, Justin Yrle, Ashley Yrle, and Anney Richard; grandchildren, Cameron Pizzolato, Madison LeBlanc, Andrew Whipple, Ellie Jane Bruce, and Sawyer Williams; brother, Jason Pizzolato; sister, Kerrie Lynne Pizzolato; and longtime partner, Shane Lunk; godmother, Veleda "Nanny" Donaldson; and godchild, Sydney Lotz.
He was also survived by his niece, Alyssa Pizzolato; and numerous nephews, Jay Young, Christopher Young, Dillon Condetti, and Dain Pellegrin.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Rosemary Fontana Pizzolato and Charles John Pizzolato; and sister, Cheryl Ann Pizzolato.
He was in the oilfield industry for over thirty years. He enjoyed working on cars and had a fascination with Porsche's. Charles admired his family and adored his grandchildren.
Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, the funeral services for Charles will be held privately by the immediate family. The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020