Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Visitation
Thursday, May 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
Graveside service
Friday, May 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Moses Baptist Church Cemetery
Charles Williams Obituary
Charles Williams, a retired employee of the Thibodaux Police Department, departed this life on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his residence in Thibodaux. He was 75, a native of White Castle, La.

Visitation from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday May 7, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home 1204 Cleveland St. in Thibodaux. Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday May 8, at Moses Baptist Church Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Williams; sons, Christopher, Gregory and Michael Williams and Donovan Morgan; daughters, Paulette Donahue, Cassandra Semien, Karen Williams and Daja Davis; brother, Willie Williams; sisters, Linda Wright, Elvira, Lurelia and Rose Williams; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gladys and Willie Williams; and brother, Charles Williams.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 6 to May 7, 2020
