Charley Johnson Jr.

Charley "Boo" Johnson Jr., 63, a native of Napoleonville and a resident of Houma, departed this life on Sunday, July 26, 2020.



Visitation from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home 5414 Hwy 1 in Napoleonville, and from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 31, at New Zion Baptist Church 263 Grand Caillou Road in Houma. Burial at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Napoleonville.



Charley is survived by his wife, Brenda Johnson; sons, Kendrick and Christopher Howard, Gerald Thomas and Anthony Butler;daughters, Tenita Jamison (Antoine), Latoya and Lucretia Henry; two brothers; five sisters; 23 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Elodie and Charley Johnson, Sr.; one brother; and two sisters.



Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, LA.



