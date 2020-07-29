1/1
Charley Johnson Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charley "Boo" Johnson Jr., 63, a native of Napoleonville and a resident of Houma, departed this life on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Visitation from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home 5414 Hwy 1 in Napoleonville, and from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 31, at New Zion Baptist Church 263 Grand Caillou Road in Houma. Burial at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Napoleonville.

Charley is survived by his wife, Brenda Johnson; sons, Kendrick and Christopher Howard, Gerald Thomas and Anthony Butler;daughters, Tenita Jamison (Antoine), Latoya and Lucretia Henry; two brothers; five sisters; 23 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Elodie and Charley Johnson, Sr.; one brother; and two sisters.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, LA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
New Zion Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Service
11:00 AM
New Zion Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved