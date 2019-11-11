Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charlie DeHart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlie Hazel DeHart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlie Hazel DeHart Obituary
Charlie Hazel DeHart, of Houma, passed away on Nov. 10, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.

Funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

She is survived by her mother, Makayla DeHart; sister, Stevie LeBoeuf; brother, Jeffery LeBoeuf Jr.; grandparents, Wayne and Tonya DeHart; great-grandparents, Anthony DeHart, Geraldine Cunningham, Linda Ortego, Charles "Mike" Liner Sr., and Judy Liner; aunts, Megan Gautreaux and Lauren Marcel Cheramie; uncles, Jordan DeHart and Devin DeHart; godparents, Christopher Liner and Quantana Taylor; and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Hilton DeHart, Modez Deroche, and Duffy Deroche; and uncles, Charles "Mike" Liner Jr. and Stephen DeHart.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -