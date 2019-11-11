|
|
Charlie Hazel DeHart, of Houma, passed away on Nov. 10, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.
Funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.
She is survived by her mother, Makayla DeHart; sister, Stevie LeBoeuf; brother, Jeffery LeBoeuf Jr.; grandparents, Wayne and Tonya DeHart; great-grandparents, Anthony DeHart, Geraldine Cunningham, Linda Ortego, Charles "Mike" Liner Sr., and Judy Liner; aunts, Megan Gautreaux and Lauren Marcel Cheramie; uncles, Jordan DeHart and Devin DeHart; godparents, Christopher Liner and Quantana Taylor; and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Hilton DeHart, Modez Deroche, and Duffy Deroche; and uncles, Charles "Mike" Liner Jr. and Stephen DeHart.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019