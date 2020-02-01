Home

Charlotte Ann Percy Obituary
Charlotte Ann Percy, 70, of Houma, passed away on Jan. 31, 2020.

Per Charlotte's request, there will be no services.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Percy; children, Dina Touchard, Brandi Darcey and Jana Adams; grandchildren, Emma, Kennedy, Tori, Madison, Christopher, Ciara, Deante', KyLyn and JaLyn; great-grandchildren, Gracelynn and Hayven; brother, Paul Doucet Jr.; sister, Renee LeBoeuf; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Sr. and Stella Doucet.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samart Funeral Home for funeral expenses.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020
