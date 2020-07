Charlotte Ann Richard, 62, a resident of Raceland, peacefully departed this life on Saturday, July 25, 2020.



Services are private.



She leaves to cherish her memories her daughters, Julia, Antoinette and Latoya Richard, Stacy Thompson (Kentroy) and Camica (Ivory) Reed III; brothers, Anthony and Nolan (Glenda) Hester Jr. and Alvin Smith (Rosyln); sisters, Laura Allen (Gary), Denise Washington, Debra Hills, Paula Smith and Overseer Thelma Johnson (Ronald); devoted friend, Herbert "Bit" Major; 21 grandkids; 20 great-grandchildren; and numerous aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Nolan Hester Sr. and Shirley Poindexter; stepfather, Joseph Poindexter Jr.; adopted parents, Thelma and Joseph Brown Sr.; brother, Ron Keith Hester; sisters, Linda Raymond, Lurenda Hester, Gwendolyn Smith and Angela Boyd; grandparents, Earline and Nelson Raymond Sr., Warren and Irene Hester; grandchildren, Preston Brown Jr. and Kejuantiay Richard, great-grandson, Xavier Richard; and nephews, De'Eric Raymond, Nolan Hester III and James Hester; and niece, Shaunquente Smith.



Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



