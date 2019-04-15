Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
15510 West Main Street
Cut Off, LA 70345
(985) 632-3262
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Smith Brusen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Smith Brusen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charlotte Smith Brusen Obituary
Charlotte Smith Brusen, 93, was born June 28, 1925 and died April 14, 2019. A visitation and celebration of life will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Wednesday April 17, at Community Bible Church in Cut Off. Burial to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

She was born in Dallas, Texas, raised in Reader, Arkansas and lived most of her adult life in Cut Off.

During World War II, she was a "Rosie the Riveter" for Boeing Aircraft. She also was a secretary for many years at Gibson's and at Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP), both in Galliano.

She was preceded in death by her parents Olaf and Rose Johnson; her first husband of 55 years, Elbert Smith (Smitty); her second husband of 13 years, Carrol Brusen; and her sister, Margie Reed.

She is survived by her children, Terry Smith (Sandra), Sandra Collins (Danny), and Becky Dufrene (Paul). She welcomed into her family Carrol's three daughters, Gail Clark, Jeanie James-Moore and Susan Grotegut (Neil).

Charlotte is also survived by eight grandchildren, Holland Smith (Lynka), Nikki Cantrelle (Travis), Paul Dufrene (Amber), Katie Breaux (Scott), Dustin Dufrene (Marcy), Lauren Roth (Jared), Josh Guidry (Jamie), and Jacob Dufrene (Danielle); 14 great-grandchildren; as well as Cassandra Evans, her friend and caregiver.

She was a perfect combination of grit and grace; a woman of dignity and strength. She loved dominoes, deer hunting, fishing and bowling, which she did well into her nineties. She was adventurous, funny, competitive, a great cook and inspiration to many. She lived life to the fullest and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Cut Off is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now