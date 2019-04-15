|
Charlotte Smith Brusen, 93, was born June 28, 1925 and died April 14, 2019. A visitation and celebration of life will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Wednesday April 17, at Community Bible Church in Cut Off. Burial to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
She was born in Dallas, Texas, raised in Reader, Arkansas and lived most of her adult life in Cut Off.
During World War II, she was a "Rosie the Riveter" for Boeing Aircraft. She also was a secretary for many years at Gibson's and at Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP), both in Galliano.
She was preceded in death by her parents Olaf and Rose Johnson; her first husband of 55 years, Elbert Smith (Smitty); her second husband of 13 years, Carrol Brusen; and her sister, Margie Reed.
She is survived by her children, Terry Smith (Sandra), Sandra Collins (Danny), and Becky Dufrene (Paul). She welcomed into her family Carrol's three daughters, Gail Clark, Jeanie James-Moore and Susan Grotegut (Neil).
Charlotte is also survived by eight grandchildren, Holland Smith (Lynka), Nikki Cantrelle (Travis), Paul Dufrene (Amber), Katie Breaux (Scott), Dustin Dufrene (Marcy), Lauren Roth (Jared), Josh Guidry (Jamie), and Jacob Dufrene (Danielle); 14 great-grandchildren; as well as Cassandra Evans, her friend and caregiver.
She was a perfect combination of grit and grace; a woman of dignity and strength. She loved dominoes, deer hunting, fishing and bowling, which she did well into her nineties. She was adventurous, funny, competitive, a great cook and inspiration to many. She lived life to the fullest and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Cut Off is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019