Charlotte Virginia Condrey
Charlotte Virginia Condrey
Montevallo, AL - Charlotte Virginia Condrey, aged 76, of Montevallo, Alabama, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2020. Survived by brothers Richard (Rosalind), Stephen (Samantha Webb), nieces Evelyn Michelle (Kevin Noonan), Stephanie (Tony Nuccio), and Ivy Claire, and three beloved great-nieces.
Born in Birmingham, Charlotte moved to Louisiana with her parents, and grew up in New Orleans and Houma. She graduated from Terrebonne High School in Houma, and the University of South Louisiana. Afterwards, she studied art under American impressionist artists, Henry Hensche and Jerry Farnsworth.
In 1975, Charlotte moved to Montevallo. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Montevallo, for which she created banners for the liturgical calendar. She was a talented artist, and a loving daughter, sister, and aunt.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 10 at 11:00 a.m. at Pelham Cemetery. The Condrey family wishes to express our deep appreciation to the staff at Shelby Ridge Nursing Home, and to the nurses at Compassus Hospice in Irondale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Montevallo.

Published in Houma Today from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
