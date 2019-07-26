|
|
Cheriesse Traigle Cortez, 68, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Morgan City, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date for family.
She is survived by her loving husband, Elsa M. Cortez Jr.; and sister, Sheila Traigle.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Calvin and Myrtle Traigle.
The family would like to thank St. Joseph Hospice and especially her hospice nurse, Dori.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 26 to July 27, 2019