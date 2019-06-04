|
|
Cherina Marie Diggs Marshall "Super Girl", 48, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 7 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 6775 West Park Avenue in Houma.
She is survived by her sons, Terrance Sr. (Raven), Malcolm and Kevin Diggs (Tremaine Nelson); daughter, Shanquelle D. Johnson (Dwayne Johnlouis); nine grandchildren; mother, Rosalie Diggs; brothers, Leroy Jackson, and James and Tyrone Diggs; and sisters, Gilda Woods, Christine and Cheryl Diggs.
She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Oliver Washington; grandmother, Julia Coleman; niece, Tracey Woods; and brother-in-law, Edward Woods.
Jones Funeral Home of Houma is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 4 to June 6, 2019