Cheryl A. Chiasson, 62, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon at Thibodaux Funeral Home. Religious service will begin at 12 noon at the funeral home, followed by burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Cheryl is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Wesley Chiasson; son, Brandon Chiasson; daughter, Brittany Chiasson; son-in-law, Shane Hernandez; granddaughters, Claire and Allie Hernandez; and father-in-law, Irving Chiasson.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward J. Chiasson and Vivian Vicknair Chiasson; her dearly-beloved sister, Judy A. Chiasson; paternal grandparents, Philip Chiasson and Leontine Chiasson; maternal grandparents, Walter Vicknair and Zulmae Duet Vicknair; and mother-in-law, Margaret Babin Chiasson.
Cheryl was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed baking, playing cards, and shopping. She found strength through her two baby girls, Claire and Allie. She will be missed by all that knew her.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Vander, Dr. Modisette, and the technicians at Fresenius Kidney Care of Thibodaux, LA for caring for their compassionate care of Cheryl.
Thibodaux Funeral Home of Thibodaux is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 22 to May 23, 2020