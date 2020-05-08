Home

Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Cheramie Cemetery
Cheryl Ann Thibodaux

Cheryl Ann Thibodaux Obituary
Cheryl Ann Thibodaux, 64 a native of Galliano and resident of Larose, passed away on May 6, 2020, with her loving family at her side.

A private burial will be celebrated at Cheramie Cemetery due to COVID-19.

Cheryl is survived by her fiancé, Robert A. Oakes, Sr.; children, Shannon Thibodaux (Jared) and Derek Collins (Season); grandchildren Kaylie Bee, Madison Thibodaux, Draven Collins, Avery Collins and Joscelyn Collins; and brothers Troy Thibodaux and Ray Thibodaux.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Huey Joseph and Evelyn Collins Thibodaux; and sisters, Sandra Lorraine and Tammy Sommers.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 8 to May 9, 2020
