Cheryl Boudreaux, 63, a native of Napoleonville and resident of Labadieville, passed away on Feb. 10, 2020.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 5:30 until 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14 at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux. A graveside service will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Thibodaux.
She is survived by her children, Rene Paul Boudreaux and wife Telie Gaddis, and Gage Gaddis and Jennifer Boudreaux; grandson Rene "Joey" J. Boudreaux II; mother Gloria Thibodeaux; and siblings, Jason Jude Thibodeaux and wife, Gloria, and Danny Jude Thibodeaux.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rene J. Boudreaux, and father, Donald Thibodeaux.
Thibodaux Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020