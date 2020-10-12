Cheryl D. RinkThibodaux - Cheryl D. Rink, 69, of Thibodaux, passed away on October 11, 2020.Visitation will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Thibodaux Funeral Home from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Thibodaux Funeral Home, at 11:00 am. Burial will take place in the St. James Chapel Cemetery - Choctaw.She is survived by her husband, Freddie Rink; daughters, Janine Mooney (James), Tammy Rink; grandchildren, Trey Mooney and Tiffany Mooney; sister, Sandra Scott; brother, Edward David (Linda); godchildren, Andy David and Keisha Adams; nephews, Jeremy David, Travis Scott; niece, Stephanie Danos.She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Violet Thibodaux David; sister, Wanda Thibodaux.Online condolences can be given atThibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.