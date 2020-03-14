|
|
Cheryl Lynn Ainsworth, 42, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on March 9, 2020.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Comardelle; children, Aaron Medice and Brittney Medice; father, Sammy Ainsworth; mother, Rose Breaux (Mark); brother, Sammy Lodrigue (Donna); sisters, Lisa Sapia (Star) and Germaine LeBoeuf (James); and grandchildren, Thorin Ainsworth and Donalyn Dupre Smith.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Anthony and Gott Lodrigue, Lee and Velma Ainsworth; godson, Philip LeBlanc; nephew, Leyton LeBoeuf; and cousin, Paul "E.T." LeBlanc.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020