Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Ainsworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Lynn Ainsworth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl Lynn Ainsworth Obituary
Cheryl Lynn Ainsworth, 42, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on March 9, 2020.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Comardelle; children, Aaron Medice and Brittney Medice; father, Sammy Ainsworth; mother, Rose Breaux (Mark); brother, Sammy Lodrigue (Donna); sisters, Lisa Sapia (Star) and Germaine LeBoeuf (James); and grandchildren, Thorin Ainsworth and Donalyn Dupre Smith.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Anthony and Gott Lodrigue, Lee and Velma Ainsworth; godson, Philip LeBlanc; nephew, Leyton LeBoeuf; and cousin, Paul "E.T." LeBlanc.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -