Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Dugas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Mary Hatch Dugas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl Mary Hatch Dugas Obituary
Cheryl Mary Hatch Dugas, 62, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Oct. 4, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Edgar Joseph Dugas Jr.; son, Josh Berger and wife Jessica; grandchildren, Tristan and Eva; godchild, Justin Pitre; sisters, MaryAnn Hatch and Evelyn Birdsong; and brothers, Johnny and Robert Hatch.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Margaret Hatch; sisters, Barbara Jean Savoie and Phyllis Hebert; and brother, Leroy Hatch.
Cheryl was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be missed dearly and loved always.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samart Funeral Home for expenses.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now