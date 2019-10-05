|
|
Cheryl Mary Hatch Dugas, 62, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Oct. 4, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Edgar Joseph Dugas Jr.; son, Josh Berger and wife Jessica; grandchildren, Tristan and Eva; godchild, Justin Pitre; sisters, MaryAnn Hatch and Evelyn Birdsong; and brothers, Johnny and Robert Hatch.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Margaret Hatch; sisters, Barbara Jean Savoie and Phyllis Hebert; and brother, Leroy Hatch.
Cheryl was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be missed dearly and loved always.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samart Funeral Home for expenses.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2019