|
|
Chester Anthony "Bozo" Rousse, age 84, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, Sept. 19. Chester was a native of Cut Off and a longtime resident of Chauvin.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Wednesday, Sept. 25 beginning at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be officiated at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Chester is survived by his children, Ricky Rousse and wife Jodi, Anette Rousse Thibodeaux and husband Tony, Kevin "Paran" Rousse; grandchildren, Laverne Thibodeaux Dupre (Ryan), Adam Rousse (Allison), Tyler Thibodeaux (Renee), Katie Rousse Chaisson (Gordon); great-grandchildren, Austin Liner, Taylor Thibodeaux, Alanna Thibodeaux, Angelle Giroir, Abbie LeCompte, Addison Rousse, Gracie Rousse, Ava Dupre, Brady Dupre, Alex Thibodeaux and Emily Thibodeaux, who's expected to arrive in November; brothers, Mike, Rodney and Ozema Rousse.
Chester is preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Thelma Landry Rousse; daughter, Laverne Ann Rousse; parents, Webb and Aza Bruce Rousse; father and mother-in-law, Ephie and Ozelia Landry; granddaughter, Jessica Rousse Liner; brothers, Ejay, Leroy and Stanley Rousse; sisters; Octiavia Rousse Lasseigne, Lorena Rousse Ledet and Janita Rousse Guidry.
Chester was a loving and kind man. He met Thelma Landry and they married on Jan. 30, 1954. They started a beautiful family and was blessed with 51 years of marriage. They are now reunited and rest in the arms of their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Chester loved his family dearly. He enjoyed spending quality time with them around the holidays, Saint's games, and family gatherings.
Chester started his working career as an oyster fisherman. He then worked in the oilfield until his retirement as a tool pusher with 40 years of service. Chester was heavily involved in his church as a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was a dedicated usher, 3rd degree KC member and a member of the Ward Seven Citizens Club. Anyone who knew Chester, knew that he and his wife loved to dance, breed birds and participated in all church activities.
Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019