Chester J. LeCompte


1931 - 2020
Chester J. LeCompte Obituary
Chester J. LeCompte, 88, a native of Chauvin and resident of Gray, peacefully departed this life on March 14, 2020.

Private services will be held with the immediate family.

He is survived by his children, Cathy LeBoeuf (Donald), Caren Martin (Adam), Connie LeBouef, Carla Bergeron (Carl), and Curt LeCompte (Donna); brother, Charles LeCompte; sister, Barbara Breaux; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn LeCompte; parents, Ruffin and Merica LeCompte; and siblings, Dorothy, Cyrus, Percy, Helen Soudelier, Aubrey, and Lester.

Chester served our country as a proud Marine during the Korean War. After working 32 years, he retired from Halliburton. He enjoyed raising, competing, and showing Appaloosa Horses with his family. He looked forward to being on his tractor, bailing hay with his children, grandchildren, and friends.

We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Dr. James Soignet, Dr. Richard Abben, Dr. Justin Tenney, and Dr. James Modisette for the medical care given.

Our deepest thanks to Heart of Hospice and their staff for the selfless care given to our father.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
