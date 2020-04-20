|
|
Chester "Boyd" Mire, 97, was born on March 12, 1923, and passed away on Friday, April, 17, 2020. He was a native of Brule Guillot and resident of Thibodaux.
He is survived by his brother, Maurice Mire Sr.; nieces and nephews, Barbara Mire Benoit (Clarence), Maurice Mire, Jr. (Carolyn), Virginia Mire (Dave Prejean) and Randy Mire (Mary).
Uncle Boyd is also survived by his stepson, Lawrence Peltier (Shirley); stepdaughter, Doris Gauthier; and by numerous relatives of both sides of the extended families.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Gaubert Peltier Mire; his parents, Louis and Eulalie Mire; brothers, John and Leonard Mire; and sisters, Pauline Moore, Edolene Brown, Blanche Barrilleaux and Cecile Lafont.
Uncle Boyd was a WWII Army Veteran who served in the Pacific Theatre on the Island of Tinian. He was very proud of his service to his country. He was also a retired school bus driver for Lafourche Parish.
The family wants to thank Thibodaux Healthcare Facility for their kindness, care and compassion. Special thanks to the doctors and staff of Family Doctor Clinic.
A private service will be held on Wednesday, April 22, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Cemetery.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020