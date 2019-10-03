|
Chester "Slinger" Muse Sr., 76, a native of Paincourtville and a resident of Gonzales, departed this life on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
Visiting from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945 in Donaldsonville and from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at New St. Peter's Baptist Church in Darrow, LA. Burial in Church Cemetery.
Chester is survived by his daughters, Charlotte and Hortense Muse and Belinda Converse; sons, Chester Muse Jr., and Jason Muse Sr. (Marsha); brothers, Lindsey and Claudell White; sisters, Willie Mae Muse, Marynell Charles and Grace White; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Ella Dupaty Muse; son, Perry Muse; Mother, Zenobia Rainey Muse White; father, Alvin Muse; and two brothers.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019