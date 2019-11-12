Home

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
15510 West Main Street
Cut Off, LA 70345
(985) 632-3262
Chris John LeBlanc

Chris John LeBlanc Obituary
Chris John LeBlanc, 54, a native of Lockport and a resident of Cut Off, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until funeral services on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m., will in the church cemetery.

Chris is survived by his wife, Celeste Bruce LeBlanc; children, Gavin LeBlanc, Hannah LeBlanc and Ella LeBlanc; parents, Richard LeBlanc Jr. and Patricia Pichoff LeBlanc; father and mother-in-law, August Bruce and Ingrid Kiffe Bruce; brothers, Brian LeBlanc, Rickey LeBlanc, Rene LeBlanc and Derek LeBlanc; and sister, Lisa L. Baudoin.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard LeBlanc Sr. and Rena Grabert LeBlanc, Ignias Pichoff and Lucy Plaisance Pichoff.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
