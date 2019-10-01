Home

Ordoyne Funeral Home L.L.C.
1489 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 448-0753
Chris Braud
Chris Joseph Braud

Chris Joseph Braud Obituary
Chris "Ace" Joseph Braud, age 61, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. Born July 15, 1958, he was a native and resident of Thibodaux.

Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, at Ordoyne Funeral Home. Memorial service will begin at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

He is survived by his mother, Geraldine Cancienne Braud; daughter Helen Kennedy; sisters Trudy Mire and Donna (Millard Tabor) Braud; brothers Kevin (Jennifer) Braud and Todd (Carleen) Braud; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Curtis John Braud, and brother Perry "Snag" Braud.

He worked in construction for over 30 years. He will be sadly missed by family and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff of St. Catherine's Hospice, especially Kristie, Suzi and Bonnie for their care and compassion.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
