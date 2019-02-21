|
Christena James Antonio, 77, a native of New Orleans and a resident of Algiers, peacefully departed this life on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at West Jefferson Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, at Kennedy Funeral Home.
She leaves to cherish her memories her devoted companion, Kenneth Harper; and devoted nieces, Cynthia and Carrie Brown.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Antonio; parents, Willie and Adeline James Sr.; brothers, Edward, Charles, Lionel and Lloyd James Sr.; sisters, Alice Rousell, Annie M. Lewis, Mable Oatis, Emma Antonio; and grandparents, Estelle Davis, Robert and Annie H. Williams.
Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019