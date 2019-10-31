Home

Community Funeral Home of Houma INC - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Road
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2410
Christian Michael Paul Matthews

Christian Michael Paul Matthews Obituary
Christian Michael Paul Matthews, 35, a native of Houma and a resident of Gray, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.

Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Community Funeral Home, 230 S. Hollywood Road.

Christian is survived by his mother, Carolyn Matthews Simmons; stepfather, Joseph Simmons; sons, Tylan and Tamaij Matthews of Houma; daughter, Kristian Matthews of Thibodaux; brothers, Corey Matthews of Atlanta; nephews, Xavier Matthews of Natchitoches; Xion Stoves of Gray; Malcolm Johnson of Atlanta; Corey Johnson of Hawaii; Ja'Corree Matthews of Arizona; and Laurence and Malaciah Matthews of Atlanta; nieces, Sherice Weatherspoon of Thibodaux; and Na'ja Williams of North Carolina; great-nephew, Xayden Stoves; and great-nieces, Xylanla and Demi Stoves.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Matthews; sister, Tori Lyn Matthews; nephew, Marcus Stoves Jr.; maternal grandparents, John Adams, Sr. and Daisy Adams; and paternal grandparents, Thomas Matthews Sr. and Bea Matthews.

Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
