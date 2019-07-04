|
Christina Lewis, 60, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 5:28 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Memorial services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 6 at New Zion Baptist Church, 427 Grand Caillou Rd. in Houma.
She is survived by her sons, Aaron, Ahkeem and Rontrell Lewis; daughter Sabrina Lewis; three grandchildren; brothers Timothy Lewis (Harriet) and Frankie Lewis Sr. and sisters Monica Lewis and Harriet L. Williams.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Jr. and Luverdia Maryland Lewis; brother Joe Lewis III; sister Veronica Lewis; brother-in-law Milton Williams; sister-in-law Angelette Smith Lewis; paternal grandparents Joe Sr. and Ida Thibodeaux Lewis and maternal grandparents, Eddie and Harriet Johnson Maryland.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 4 to July 5, 2019