Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Christine Sullivan
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Cathedral
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Cathedral
Christine Ann LeBoeuf Sullivan

Christine Ann LeBoeuf Sullivan Obituary
Christine Ann LeBoeuf Sullivan, age 65, passed away surrounded by her loving family at 5:14 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. She was a native and resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral on Monday, Feb. 3, beginning at 9 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., with burial following in St. Francis de Sales No. 1 Cemetery.

Christine is survived by her husband of 47 years, Daniel Thomas Sullivan; son, Corey James Sullivan and wife, Melanie; brother, Bernard Thomas LeBoeuf and wife, Sue; and grandchildren, Blake Carl and Peyton Nicole Sullivan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard Clay and Pearl Marie Pitre LeBoeuf; and sister, Clair LeBoeuf Billiu.

Christine retired from Kmart and Lowe's. She enjoyed fishing, watching LSU and Dallas Cowboys, and spending time with family and friends. Most of all, her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was a loving wife and mother. She was the primary caretaker for her mother for 15 years. She will be greatly missed by all whose hearts she touched.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020
