Christine Anne Sorensen of Montegut passed away on April 12, 2020, at the age of 62.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Dr. John and Mary Kitchel, Anthony and Agnes Titus, Arthur and Dorthy Belter; and grandson, Hunter Sorensen.
Christine is survived by her parents, Carolyn and Richard Titus, and Roger and Mary Jane Belter; siblings, Alan and Kim Titus. She is survived by the love of her life of 38 years, Walter Guidry; and their son, Ashton Guidry; daughters, Autumn Hale, Ember Sorensen, and Centalle Dominique; grandchildren, Sierra, Victoria, Joshua, Cora, Leah, Sarah, Brianna, Atley, and Annistyn; great-grandchild, Oliver; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Christine was born in Grand Haven, Mich., on August 12, 1957. She worked as a Terrebonne Parish Gym Supervisor, TPR Field Director, and an Elementary School Health Aid. She was an amazing mother and loving grandmother. She was a mentor and friend to many and a shining light in the community and she will be dearly missed.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020