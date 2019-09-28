|
|
Christine "Chris" Cecile Brunet, 69, a native of Houma and resident of Gray, La., passed away on Sept. 28, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at St. Bridget Catholic Church, Schriever, La., from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Brunet; two sons, Bryan Guidry (Linda), Jeremy Brunet (Dawn); two daughters, Christy Guidry David (Jerad), Jodie Brunet Powell; three granddaughters, Bryana Guidry, Sophie David, Avrie Brunet; three grandsons, Hayden David, Keller Powell, Riley Powell; four brothers, Keith Dhuet, Brent Dhuet, Herbert Dhuet, Jr., and Craig Dhuet.
She was preceded in death by her father, Herbert Dhuet, Sr. and mother, Lydia Brunet Dhuet.
Chris was the most caring, loving and unselfish wife, mother, stepmother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Chris loved to spend time with family and friends. She loved to fish, hunt and she was very talented at sewing, cross-stitching and creating things. She was a beautician by trade and the greatest listener at heart. Chris, also known as Grammy, loved her grandchildren and spoiled them dearly. She will be missed greatly, but never ever forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to .
Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019