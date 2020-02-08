|
Christine "Chris" Domangue Desormeaux Eschete, 69, a native of Chauvin and resident of Houma, was born on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 1950, and peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, after fighting cancer for almost 2 years.
Family and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation that will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until the funeral service on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Chauvin Funeral Home in Houma. Interment will be a St. Francis Cemetery #2.
Chris is survived by her loving and devoted husband, John; her daughters Dawn Desormeaux and Toni (Andre) Porretto; her son Casey (Francie) Desormeaux; her grandchildren, Tonya (Taylor Sr.) Verrett, Julie Roberts, Judd Roberts, Jacob Roberts, Emma Porretto and Jules C. Desormeaux; her great-grandchildren, Madison Verrett, Taylor Verrett Jr., Jaidyn Roberts and Jourdyn Roberts; her sisters, Norma (Alley) LeBoeuf, Susan Duncan and Pamela (Wayne) Blanchard; her brothers, Sherwin (Tara) Domangue and Sherwood (Kemala) Domangue; her sisters-in-law, Annie (Ray) Domangue Guidroz, Sydney (Rodney) Eschete Knight, Betty Desormeaux Fields and Joanna (Eddie) Desormeaux Neil; her brother-in-law, Earl Francis Eschete, Jr.; her longtime friend "partner in crime" and caretaker, Eleanor "Ella" Lovell; and her dogs, Gracie "white B…" and Faith.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jules A. Desormeaux; parents Raymond and Nora White Domangue; brothers Westley James Domangue and his (infant) twin Domangue; brothers-in-law Magnus "Joey" Fields III and James Duncan; fathers-in-law Felton Joseph Desormeaux and Earl Francis Eschete Sr.; and mothers-in-law Wilda "Pete" Robichaux Desormeaux and Thelma Price Eschete.
Chris was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend. She worked in the banking industry for 20 years, and then spent the rest of her career working side by side with her husband John at Eschete's Seafood and was co-owner of J&C Enterprises with him. She spent the last 9 years working for herself as a dog groomer.
She had a passion for reading. Her other hobbies included hunting and fishing with the love of her life, John, sewing and painting, especially of beautiful scenes of nature and portraits. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Her family would like to thank Dr. Chestnut, Dr. Pellegrin, Dr. Evans, Dr. Mani, Mary Bird Perkins and Hospice of South Louisiana for her care.
In lieu of flowers, send monetary donations to John Eschete c/o Francie Desormeaux at 3166 La. 315, Houma, LA 70360.
Chauvin Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
