Christine Korinek Mertink, 85, a long-time resident of Houma, died at Terrebonne General Medical Center on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, following a brief illness.
Chris was born in southern Arkansas, but spent much of her formative years in Abbeville, La., where, in 1951, she graduated valedictorian from Abbeville High. She became a resident of Houma in 1960, and was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Houma until her earthly sojourn ended and she departed to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Chris was a long-time employee of Sears and Roebuck, beginning her employment with them at the catalog store in Houma. She eventually became the head of the catalog department in their new store in Southland Mall and later was promoted to a management position which she filled until her retirement in 1989.
Chris loved her family and cherished any time that she could spend with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, many of whom she took camping for a week at a time. She also cherished traveling with her husband, Oscar, and was blessed to visit all 50 states and a few Canadian provinces. During their travels, they made many friends with whom they kept in contact over the years. Chris' relationship with Christ was also of paramount importance to her and from that relationship she drew comfort and strength in times of adversity.
She is survived by her husband, Oscar Mertink of Houma; her three children and their spouses, Diana and Bill Treuting of Houma; Alan and Eunice Korinek of Lubbock, Texas; and Barry and Leslie Korinek of Concord, N.C.; her stepson, John Mertink, and his wife, Tiffany, and her stepdaughter, Amanda Mertink.
She is also survived by her eight grandchildren; one step-grandchild; nine great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will not be held, per Chris' request. Her wish was for her family to gather and celebrate her life and give thanks and praise to God for His many wonderful blessings upon them all.
Memorial gifts may be given to Chris' favorite charity, .
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
