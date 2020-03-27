|
Christine "Fred" Sylvia Leonard, 64, a native of Chauvin and resident of Houma, passed away on March 24, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her sister, Colleen Payne and husband, Keith Payne; brother, Brain Defelice and wife, Linda Defelice; sons, Chad Defelice and life companion, Michele Authement, Travis Blanchard, and Chett Defelice; daughters, Raylene Choplin and husband, Timothy Choplin, Chelsey Sanchez and husband, Eli Sanchez, and Chasity Hower and husband, Josué Hower; godchild, Lawanda and husband, Nykee Johnson; and 17 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Leonard; mother and father, Roland and Lucy Defelice; daughter, Kelly Naquin; and brother, Eric Defelice.
Christine was an active member of the American Legion, Woodmen of the world, and Chauvin Lions club. Gone but never forgotten
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020