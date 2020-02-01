Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Verdin Sr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Albert Michael Verdin Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher Albert Michael Verdin Sr. Obituary
Christopher Albert Michael Verdin Sr., 61, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Jan. 31, 2020.

A visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 W. Park Ave. in Gray. Funeral service will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at the funeral home.

Christopher is survived by his daughters, Rebecca (Douglas) Faciane, Kristy Verdin, Reva Verdin, Chelsea Verdin and Felicia (Andy) Cook; sons, Christopher and Alexsander Verdin; grandchildren, Thomas, Cody, Faith, Hope, Taylor, Ev'ee, Jane, Kourtlyn and Jude; great-grandson, Kai; and eight brothers and six sisters.

He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara A. Verdin; parents, John Verdin and Mary Cupp Beniot; brothers, Johnny and Ridalis Verdin; and great-grandson, Ja'Myri.

He loved being a husband, dad and grandfather. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching the Saints. He will be truly missed.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -