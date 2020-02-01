|
Christopher Albert Michael Verdin Sr., 61, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Jan. 31, 2020.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 W. Park Ave. in Gray. Funeral service will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at the funeral home.
Christopher is survived by his daughters, Rebecca (Douglas) Faciane, Kristy Verdin, Reva Verdin, Chelsea Verdin and Felicia (Andy) Cook; sons, Christopher and Alexsander Verdin; grandchildren, Thomas, Cody, Faith, Hope, Taylor, Ev'ee, Jane, Kourtlyn and Jude; great-grandson, Kai; and eight brothers and six sisters.
He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara A. Verdin; parents, John Verdin and Mary Cupp Beniot; brothers, Johnny and Ridalis Verdin; and great-grandson, Ja'Myri.
He loved being a husband, dad and grandfather. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching the Saints. He will be truly missed.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
