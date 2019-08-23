|
Christopher Allen Marretta, 53, of Houma, passed away peacefully in his daughter's arms on Aug. 22, 2019.
Christopher is survived by his daughter, Gabriele Marretta-Benoit and wife Brittany; mother Jo Ann Marretta; brothers David (Ginger) and Troy (Nichole) Marretta; sister Staci (Thomas) Simoneaux; godchildren Brocke (Brittney) Marretta and Abigail Davies; nephews Brandon (Shannon), and Bryson Marretta and Christian Simoneaux; nieces Breanna Marretta, Catherine and Caroline Simoneaux; great-nieces Savannah, Ronney and Micah Marretta; godmother Rose Comeaux; aunts Dell Parra and Malita Doyle; and uncle Leonard Marretta.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Marretta; maternal grandparents Sedonia and Joseph Aucion; paternal grandparents D'Salvatore and Mildred Marretta; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Chris was the most incredible father, son, brother and friend. An avid outdoorsman, talented cook and life of the party, he never met a stranger. He will be forever loved and missed by all who knew him.
Special thanks to Maison Deville Nursing Home staff (Ms. Trisha and Mr. Guess), and Haydel Hospice for their care and compassion for our Dad.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019