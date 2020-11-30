Christopher James "Pop" Alleman

Baytown, TX - Christopher James "Pop" Alleman, 57, of Baytown, Texas, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, in Houston, Texas. He was born on December 19, 1962, in Napoleonville, Louisiana, to the late Wilson Alleman Sr. and Rita Rivere. Chris graduated from Thibodaux High School in 1980, afterwards moving to Ingleside, Texas in 1985. In 1998, he married the love of his life Chantel Yvette Cantu where they spent the next 22 years together raising their family. Chris and his family are members of St. Jude Thaddaeus Catholic Church in Highlands, Texas. For the last 8 years he has been employed with Spitzer Industries where he worked in the oil and gas industry.

Chris was a person who pursued many interests, some of which included being an avid sports fan, as well as having a special interest in music. He played the drums in numerus bands over the past years. Chris had a passion for football and baseball. He loved watching the Astros, and was also a proud Saints fan. Chris was a loving supportive family man. His family was his pride and joy especially his grandchildren. He was full of life and was always happy.

Chris was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend to many who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Lorraine Alleman and Shirley Westerman, his brother Charles Alleman, his brother-in-law Ridley Westerman and his grandson Robert Trippel. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his wife of 22 years Chantel Alleman; his sons Brad Alleman and wife Dawn of Crosby, Texas, Christopher "Moose" Alleman Jr. and wife Carmen of Portland, Texas; his grandchildren Desiree Torres of Portland, Texas, Megan Trippel of Colorado, Christopher Alleman IV of Portland, Texas, Madeleine and Luci Alleman of Crosby, Texas, his great-grandchildren Paisley and Adalynn Torres of Portland, Texas; his sister-in-law Emelia Alleman of Des Allemands, Louisiana; his siblings Wilson Alleman Jr. and wife Darlene of Baltimore, Maryland, Carol DeLaune and husband Harold of Thibodaux, Louisiana, Harold Alleman and wife Audrey of Pierre Part, Louisiana, Dora David and husband Carey of Thibodaux, Louisiana, Farrell Alleman and wife Wanda of Thibodaux, Louisiana, and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Thibodaux Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist in Thibodaux. Interment will be in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.



