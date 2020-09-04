1/1
Christopher Johnson Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher "Nute" Johnson, Jr., 37, and a native of Thibodaux, departed this life on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at his residence in Thibodaux.

Religious services will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, at Howard Third Zion Travelers Baptist Church 363 Dularge Road in Houma. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Christopher is survived by his father, Christopher Johnson Sr.; son, Zavion Burrell; brothers, Micco and Justin Johnson; sisters, Alexis Johnson Robertson (Jason), Christen Johnson and Bianca Smith; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Sherril White Wolfe; paternal grandparents, Mary Louise and Roland Johnson; maternal grandparents, Gloria Washington and Phillip Felix.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved