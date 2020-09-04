Christopher Johnson Jr.

Christopher "Nute" Johnson, Jr., 37, and a native of Thibodaux, departed this life on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at his residence in Thibodaux.



Religious services will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, at Howard Third Zion Travelers Baptist Church 363 Dularge Road in Houma. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



Christopher is survived by his father, Christopher Johnson Sr.; son, Zavion Burrell; brothers, Micco and Justin Johnson; sisters, Alexis Johnson Robertson (Jason), Christen Johnson and Bianca Smith; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



He is preceded in death by his mother, Sherril White Wolfe; paternal grandparents, Mary Louise and Roland Johnson; maternal grandparents, Gloria Washington and Phillip Felix.



Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store