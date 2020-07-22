

Christopher Michael "Snoop" Ross, 22, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 9:33 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020.



A public viewing will be conducted from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel 230 South Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in the Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery.



He is survived by his parents, Larry Johnson and Dawn Ross; foster mother, Denise Steel; paternal grandmother, Glenda Johnson; maternal grandmother, Diane Ross; brothers, Darion, Darius, Belvin and Darrenvonte Ross, Nylah Johnson, A-shyri Wolfe and Taquaui Williams; and sister, Beljaneke Ross.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edward and Gertrude Duncan Ross.



Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



