Christy "Sista" Lynn LeCompte, 35 years, a native of Bourg and resident of Houma, passed away on July 4, 2020.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 4 p.m. until service time at 6 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.



She is survived by her daughters, Leslie Chruma, Cailey LeCompte, and Myrie LeCompte; mother, Stephanie LeCompte Authement (Blair Picou); siblings, Robby LeCompte (Tonya), and Cherie LeCompte Bullock (David); step-brother, Skylar Authement; step-sisters, Keely and Kelsey Authement; godmother, Sherry Falgout; godfather, Gary Falgout; companion, Chuck Dufrene; father, Chris Corrado; and adoptive father, Rodney LeCompte.



She was preceded in death by her fiancé, Robin "Big Rob" Chruma; stepfather, Larry "T Larry" Authement Jr.; grandmothers, Leola D. Falgout and Claudette Ledet; grandfathers, Gerald "Gary" Falgout and Walter Corrado; step-grandfather, Rufus P. Detiveaux; adoptive grandmother, Ethel Lecompte; adoptive grandfather, Lloyd LeCompte; aunts, Jean Ellen Morris and Tina Marie Corrado; and adoptive uncle, Lloyd LeCompte Jr.



Christy was a 2004 graduate of South Terrebonne High School. She was a hairstylist for many years. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend who will be missed greatly by everyone who knew her.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family for funeral expenses.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.



