Samart Funeral Home
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Cindy Ann Richard

Cindy Ann Richard Obituary
Cindy Ann Richard, 62, of Houma, was born on February 10, 1957, and died in peace on May 1, 2019.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park in Gray.

Cindy is survived by her son, Daniel Richard and wife, Maegan Richard; brothers, Carroll (Margaret) Guercio, Stanwood "Stanley" Moore Jr., Johnny (Vera) Moore, and Gene (Donna) Moore; sisters, Judy Marcel, Eve Moore, and Mary Moore; grandchildren, Carter, Cade, and Camille Richard; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Richard; parents, Stanwood Sr. and Azelie Moore; stepfather, Maurice "Smiley" Traigle; brother, Thomas Moore; niece, Carla Moore; and beloved dog, Chopper.

Cindy cherished her life as a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a hard worker and dedicated provider. She spent her entire working career in food service at St. Francis de Sales School as well as Vandebilt Catholic High School in Houma. She especially loved the daily interaction with the students through the years.

Cindy was a helper, always offering assistance and acceptance to those that needed it. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 4 to May 6, 2019
