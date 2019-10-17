|
Cindy "Cindy Lou" Cantrelle, 60 a native of Raceland and resident of Larose, passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Christian Family Center. Memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at the church.
Cindy is survived by her daughter-in-law, Charmaine Cantrelle; grandchildren, Hunter (Junius) Hebert, Logan, Bailey and Trey Cantrelle; great-grandchildren, Brooklynn, Caroline, and Trayson; sisters, Debra (Darrell) Pellegrin and Wendy (Bryan) Seager; brother, Timothy (Mathilde) Cantrelle Sr. and Jules (Annie) Cantrelle Jr.; and sister-in-law, Stephanie Cantrelle.
She was preceded in death by her companion, Scott Crochet; parents, Jules and Louella Defelice Cantrelle; son, Tracy Cantrelle; brother, Kelly Cantrelle; and sister, Tina Fonseca.
Cindy Lou loved to cook, bake and spending time with her family.
Samart-Mothe is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019