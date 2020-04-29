|
Citolia Johnfroe Duet, better known to family and friends as "Toya, Ta-Toy and T-Toy", met her creator on April 28, 2020. At age 95, she was a native of Golden Meadow and a resident of Galliano. She was parishioner of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church in Golden Meadow.
Due to recent health concerns and restrictions concerning limited gatherings, there will be a private funeral service for Toya with only immediate family in attendance. The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time. A public memorial will be held at a later date.
Toya is survived by her loving son, Calvin Duet and wife Norma; sister Sedonia Duet; and brother Uylsse Johnfroe.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George J. Duet; parents Ludvic and Donnatile Guidry Johnfroe; sisters Letucia Adams, Lillian Terrebonne and Beatrice Duet; and brothers Eunice Johnfroe and Calvin Johnfroe.
Ta-Toy served as a cook at Golden Meadow Lower Elementary for 15 years. After she retired, she became a caregiver for young children. She loved telling stories and playing games.
The Johnfroe family knew her as a jokester because she always had them "in stiches."
Special thanks go out to Lady of the Sea Medical Clinic and emergency room staff; Lady of the Sea Home Health Care staff; and Hospice of South Louisiana, especially Julie her nurse and Renee' who bathed her, as well as Debbie, Jennifer, Paul, Helene, Beverly and Bridgett. Thank you very much "Merci beaucoup" is lovingly extended to Harriet, who bathed, fed, spoke to her in French and kept her laughing. Both Julie and Harriet could not have given Toya more TLC than they did.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020