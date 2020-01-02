Home

Claiborne Morvant Jr, age 60, born on Oct 5, 1959 in Thibodaux, passed away at 6 a.m. on Dec. 25 at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. He was a lifelong resident of South Louisiana and most recently lived in Baton Rouge.

Claiborne was preceded in death by his mother, Mercy Dean Guillory; and his father, Claiborne Morvant Sr. He leaves behind three brothers, Scott Morvant of Nederland, Texas; Mike Morvant of Ingleside, Texas; and Matthew Morvant, of Kenner; and sisters, Tammy Schmitt of Brandon, Mississippi; Betsy Rodenberg of Owasso, Oklahoma; and Nikki Osborne of Atlanta, Georgia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with Mass to follow at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4 at St Joseph's Co-Catheral, 721 Canal Boulevard in Thibodaux.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
