Claiborne Preston Jr., a lifetime employee of Williams and Southall Funeral Home, departed this life on Saturday, March 9, at Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge. He was 73, and a native and resident of Napoleonville.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 15, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1 in Napoleonville and from 8 a.m. to religious services at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, at St. Paul Baptist Church, 162 La. 400 in Napoleonville. Burial in Beautiful Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Napoleonville.
Claiborne is survived by his son, Keith (Keisa) James; daughters, Latoya (Otis) Davis, Meshuna Preston, and LeQuanda (Aaron) Andrew; brothers, Leon Celestine, Charles, Louis, Jessie, Leroy and Calvin Preston; sisters, Augustine Rainey, JoAnn Mollere (Murray), Mable Fisher, Dora Ransom, Minister Katrina Johnson, Minister Theresa Queen, Denise, Paulette, and Kristian and April Preston; 15 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by his wife, Luella J. Preston; parents, Gracie and Claiborne Preston Sr.; brother, Rev. Junious Thompson; and sisters, Florida and Mary Linda Preston and Audrey Street.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019