Claire Rose Voisin Champagne
Theriot - Claire Rose Voisin Champagne, 80, a native and resident of Theriot, LA passed away surrounded by her loving husband and family on November 19, 2020 at 9:45 AM.
Family and friends of the family are invited to visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at St. Eloi Catholic Church in Theriot, LA at 1:00 PM with burial following Mass in the church cemetery.
Claire Rose is survived by her husband of sixty-three years, Wilbert "Buddy" Champagne, children, Taryn Mader (Randy), Gregory Champagne, Katrina Champagne, Leslie Griffin (Jimmy); grandchildren, Lorena Grant (Kevin), Stephanie Hinderberger (Anthony), Jay Voisin (Candice), Ashton Mader (Tiffani), Gordon Voisin (Erica), Amy Denton (Timothy), Ashley Clement (Brandon), Buddy Griffin (Candice), Stephen Mader Jr., and twenty-two great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren.
Claire Rose is preceded in death by her parents, Linest and Lorena Voisin; daughter, Aleta Champagne; six brothers, and two sisters; and two great grandchildren.
Claire was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. She enjoyed traveling and visiting with her family and friends and never met a stranger. She had a devotion to the Blessed Mother of Christ since she was a child and founded The Brides of the Most Blessed Trinity, an apostolate to pray for priests, founded in 1992. BMBT.now
Claire was very compassionate and helped people from all walks of life in their needs both physical and spiritual. She counseled many people through their journey of finding Christ and helped many to find their way back home to the Catholic Faith.
