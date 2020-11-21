1/1
Claire Rose Voisin Champagne
1940 - 2020
Theriot - Claire Rose Voisin Champagne, 80, a native and resident of Theriot, LA passed away surrounded by her loving husband and family on November 19, 2020 at 9:45 AM.
Family and friends of the family are invited to visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at St. Eloi Catholic Church in Theriot, LA at 1:00 PM with burial following Mass in the church cemetery.
Claire Rose is survived by her husband of sixty-three years, Wilbert "Buddy" Champagne, children, Taryn Mader (Randy), Gregory Champagne, Katrina Champagne, Leslie Griffin (Jimmy); grandchildren, Lorena Grant (Kevin), Stephanie Hinderberger (Anthony), Jay Voisin (Candice), Ashton Mader (Tiffani), Gordon Voisin (Erica), Amy Denton (Timothy), Ashley Clement (Brandon), Buddy Griffin (Candice), Stephen Mader Jr., and twenty-two great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren.
Claire Rose is preceded in death by her parents, Linest and Lorena Voisin; daughter, Aleta Champagne; six brothers, and two sisters; and two great grandchildren.
Claire was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. She enjoyed traveling and visiting with her family and friends and never met a stranger. She had a devotion to the Blessed Mother of Christ since she was a child and founded The Brides of the Most Blessed Trinity, an apostolate to pray for priests, founded in 1992. BMBT.now
Claire was very compassionate and helped people from all walks of life in their needs both physical and spiritual. She counseled many people through their journey of finding Christ and helped many to find their way back home to the Catholic Faith.
Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Claire Rose Champagne.
To send condolences please visit www.chauvinfuneralhome.com.
Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements, 5899 Highway 311, Houma, Louisiana 70360, Phone: 985-868-2536, Fax: 985-876-5032

Published in Houma Today from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
NOV
23
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Eloi Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
November 21, 2020
Gods blessings on all of her family and loved ones.
FreddieBarbara Bergeron
Friend
November 20, 2020
RIP my friend.
Catherine Daigle - Giroir
Friend
November 20, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family and all her close friends. Mrs. Claire was such a light to so many. May she rest in the living arms if our Savior, Jesus Christ. I was Blessed to have met het.
Cindy Orillion
Friend
November 20, 2020
As one of the many Brides of the Most Blessed Trinity, I will always have fond memories of Miss Claire and her exceptional calling of praying for priests. Cheryl Ann Breaux
Cheryl Ann Breaux
Friend
November 20, 2020
I am sooooo sorry to hear of her passing! Claire was and continues to be an inspiration for me to pray for all of our priests daily...We have a cenacle as well...MA Brides in Bolton MA all due to her example and guidance to pray for Our Lady’s Beloved Priests......She will be sorely missed. we were very good friends on FB and I will always remember her with tenderness and love! ......Dearest Claire Rose, pray for us as we continue to pray for holy priests!♥♥♥
Jane Jacobs
Friend
November 20, 2020
We are thinking of Buddy and all Claire Rose's family at this sad time down here on Earth and thinking of what Claire is doing now in the Heavens! Like a Crowned Checker she can move all over the place to help her team mates-we will miss her on FB .D
We are thinking and sending love and prayers to Buddy and all the family. I sure will miss Claire on fb and the occasional phone call. So blessed to have her,Buddy and Fr Dean visitor home a few yeas ago in what was part of Acadia in eastern Canada . She is like a Crowned Checker, she can move all over the place helping her team mates .
Nell & Dan Wright
Friend
