I am sooooo sorry to hear of her passing! Claire was and continues to be an inspiration for me to pray for all of our priests daily...We have a cenacle as well...MA Brides in Bolton MA all due to her example and guidance to pray for Our Lady’s Beloved Priests......She will be sorely missed. we were very good friends on FB and I will always remember her with tenderness and love! ......Dearest Claire Rose, pray for us as we continue to pray for holy priests!♥♥♥

Jane Jacobs

Friend