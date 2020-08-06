Clara Jean Abadie Baudoin, age 87, passed away Wednesday July 29, 2020. She was a native of Edgard and longtime resident of Houma.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation for Clara Baudoin at Chauvin Funeral Home, on Saturday August 8; from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. at Holy Rosary, with burial to follow in the cemetery.



Clara is survived by her daughters, Andrea (Tim) Galliano, Denise (Kevin) Arceneaux, and Laura (Claude) Ledet; son, Kendall (Kimberly) Baudoin; grandchildren, Shelton, Shaun and Gabrielle Baudoin, Dr. Gretchen Galliano Gooch (Luther), Chris Galliano, Scott (Ashley) Galliano, Tara and Kami Arceneaux, Michael (Michelle) Ledet, Ryan and Sarah Ledet; great-grandchildren, Madison, Remy and Emilee Baudoin, Max and Freddy Gooch, Charlotte Galliano, Kambri Tapia, Andre, Gabriel, Brennan, Olivia and Luke Ledet; sister-in-laws, Betty Abadie and Roseann Abadie; and brother-in-law, Donald Pitre.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Joseph Baudoin; son, Carey Lloyd Baudoin; parents, Simeon Raymond Abadie and Aurore Waguespack Abadie; brothers, Raymond "June" (Irene), Clifford, Melvin and Errol Abadie; and sisters, Mercedes (Roy) Cooper, Lucille (Ferdinand) Dupepe', Grace Pitre, Carmen (John) McDonald, Dorothy (Jimmy) Louviere, and Aurora "Ora" (Raeford) Dickerson.



Clara was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed cooking Sunday dinners for her family, playing bingo, and never met a stranger. Clara was an office manager for Walmart for 25 years. She will be dearly missed by all who loved and met her.



The family would like to send a special thanks to The Homestead Assisted Living for all their wonderful care over the last six years of Clara's stay. They would also like to thank Oschner's, TGMC, Heritage Manor and Terrebonne Home Health for all their care.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





