1/1
Clara Jean Abadie Baudoin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clara Jean Abadie Baudoin, age 87, passed away Wednesday July 29, 2020. She was a native of Edgard and longtime resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation for Clara Baudoin at Chauvin Funeral Home, on Saturday August 8; from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. at Holy Rosary, with burial to follow in the cemetery.

Clara is survived by her daughters, Andrea (Tim) Galliano, Denise (Kevin) Arceneaux, and Laura (Claude) Ledet; son, Kendall (Kimberly) Baudoin; grandchildren, Shelton, Shaun and Gabrielle Baudoin, Dr. Gretchen Galliano Gooch (Luther), Chris Galliano, Scott (Ashley) Galliano, Tara and Kami Arceneaux, Michael (Michelle) Ledet, Ryan and Sarah Ledet; great-grandchildren, Madison, Remy and Emilee Baudoin, Max and Freddy Gooch, Charlotte Galliano, Kambri Tapia, Andre, Gabriel, Brennan, Olivia and Luke Ledet; sister-in-laws, Betty Abadie and Roseann Abadie; and brother-in-law, Donald Pitre.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Joseph Baudoin; son, Carey Lloyd Baudoin; parents, Simeon Raymond Abadie and Aurore Waguespack Abadie; brothers, Raymond "June" (Irene), Clifford, Melvin and Errol Abadie; and sisters, Mercedes (Roy) Cooper, Lucille (Ferdinand) Dupepe', Grace Pitre, Carmen (John) McDonald, Dorothy (Jimmy) Louviere, and Aurora "Ora" (Raeford) Dickerson.

Clara was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed cooking Sunday dinners for her family, playing bingo, and never met a stranger. Clara was an office manager for Walmart for 25 years. She will be dearly missed by all who loved and met her.

The family would like to send a special thanks to The Homestead Assisted Living for all their wonderful care over the last six years of Clara's stay. They would also like to thank Oschner's, TGMC, Heritage Manor and Terrebonne Home Health for all their care.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved