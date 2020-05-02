|
Clara Rose Sanders Petrasek, 72, gained her Heavenly wings at 3:27 p.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020. Clara was a native of Freeny, Miss., and a resident of Houma.
The family will hold private services at a later date.
Clara is survived by her loving husband, Allen Petrasek Sr.; daughter, Fran Barnett Rodrigue and husband, Bonin Rodrigue; grandchildren, Jessica Barnett, and Emma Barnett; sisters, Joe Ann Fisher and Julia Faye Comans.
She was preceded in death by her son, Shane Barnett; granddaughter, Rachel Claire Barnett; parents, Rupert Sanders and Mattie Mable Sanders; brothers, James Henry Sanders, Rupert Sanders Jr., Frank Sanders, and Stan Sanders; and sister, Frances Schoonhoven.
Clara was a faithful Baptist who attended First Baptist Church of Houma. She loved her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.
Clara was extremely proud of her granddaughters in all that they accomplished. She loved life and always enjoyed being the life of the party. She had a fondness for red roses and diamonds. She was an accomplished cook and loved to cook and prepare meals for her family and friends.
Clara would give the shirt off her back for anybody. She was an amazing mother, grandmother and a wonderful best friend. She was an amazing and an all-around sweet Southern Woman.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 2 to May 4, 2020