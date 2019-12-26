Home

Kennedy Funeral Home
318 Greenville Street
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-3250
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Third Zion Baptist Church
Raceland, LA
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Third Zion Baptist Church
Raceland, LA
Clara Smith Robinson Obituary
Clara Smith Robinson, a resident of Raceland, peacefully departed this life at the age of 96.
Visiting will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, at Third Zion Baptist Church in Raceland. Burial in the church cemetery.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her son, Steven Robinson; daughters, Leanna Griffin, Ledora Collins, Bertha Cooper (Ronald), Gwendolyn Poindexter (Curtis) and Barbara Gadison (Willie); sisters, Genevia Smith, Ella Gray and Verna Reado; brothers, Earl and Joseph smith; 30 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; and 20 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Shelby Robinson Jr.; parents, Bertha and Louis Smith; son, Junior Robinson; daughters, Phyllis Robinson and Marylin Scott; two great grandchildren; brothers, Alvin, James and Henry Smith; and sister, Rebecca Robinson.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
